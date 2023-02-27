Gonzaga basketball returns to Top 10 in latest AP poll

The Gonzaga men and women are both heading in the right direction as they near tournament time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is back in the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags are now No. 10, rising two spots from the previous week. Gonzaga is 25-5 overall this season and 14-2 in conference play.

Gonzaga had a huge Saturday, starting with a visit from ESPN's College GameDay and ending with a 77-68 victory over Saint Mary's. With the win, the Zags clinched a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title. Saint Mary's dropped two spots to No. 17 after the loss. Gonzaga also cruised to a win over San Diego earlier in the week.

While a jump in the AP rankings is nice, the closer watch this time of year is on the NCAA Tournament bracket predictions. Gonzaga likely helped its Tournament prospects with the win over Saint Mary's. ESPN has moved the Zags up to a No. 3 seed in its projections.

Gonzaga has one more game before the start of the WCC Tournament. The Zags take on Chicago State on Wednesday night at the Kennel.

Gonzaga will then start play in the semifinal round of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6. The Zags will be a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Despite Gonzaga winning a share of the regular-season title, the Gaels won the No. 1 seed because of a higher NET ranking.

The top 5 were unchanged in this week's poll. Houston took the top spot, followed by Alabama, Kansas, UCLA, and Purdue.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is also moving up in the latest AP Poll. The Zags are up three spots this week to No. 15.

The Gonzaga women wrapped up the WCC title over the weekend with a 58-51 win over BYU.

The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play. The Gonzaga women will next play in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6.

