Photos & Tweets: Zags fans bring the heat for College GameDay in Spokane

Zag fans brought a warm welcome to the College GameDay crew despite freezing temperatures outside.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — ESPN's College GameDay brought excitement to the Zags community in Spokane Saturday morning.

Fans lined up outside the McCarthey Athletic Complex in freezing temperatures to cheer on the Zags ahead of their game against Saint Mary's with a share of the regular season West Coast Conference title on the line.

A glimpse into cold College GameDay in Spokane, Wash. 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

KREM 2 Sports Reporter Andrew Quinn had a front row for all the action.

Coach Few is in the building with the….. SELFIE STICK????!!!! Elite stuff pic.twitter.com/scTl3rQdGg — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) February 25, 2023

Mini Timme is in the building as well. @MeganTimme @MattTimme5 can you guys see any resemblance?? pic.twitter.com/JFzuYQfk5C — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) February 25, 2023

That’s a wrap for ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ Both Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis pick Gonzaga to beat Saint Mary’s. See everyone at 7 pm tonight for a little ballgame. pic.twitter.com/iTYkPdVTTK — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) February 25, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.