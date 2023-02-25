x
Photos & Tweets: Zags fans bring the heat for College GameDay in Spokane

Zag fans brought a warm welcome to the College GameDay crew despite freezing temperatures outside.

SPOKANE, Wash. — ESPN's College GameDay brought excitement to the Zags community in Spokane Saturday morning.

Fans lined up outside the McCarthey Athletic Complex in freezing temperatures to cheer on the Zags ahead of their game against Saint Mary's with a share of the regular season West Coast Conference title on the line. 

A glimpse into cold College GameDay in Spokane, Wash.

KREM 2 Sports Reporter Andrew Quinn had a front row for all the action.

