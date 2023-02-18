Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's: How to watch Saturday's college basketball game

Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary's in The Kennel on Saturday with a chance to grab a share of the West Coast Conference regular season title and another top-25 win.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is set for what may be its biggest matchup in months as Saint Mary's visits The Kennel on Saturday.

It's a game so big that ESPN's College Gameday has come to town.

A win for No. 12 Gonzaga would secure a share of the regular season West Coast Conference title, and perhaps more importantly, give the Zags a high-quality win ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

For No. 15 Saint Mary's, this is a chance to prove themselves to a national audience. The Gaels already beat the Bulldogs once this season, winning 78-70 in overtime. A win on Saturday would give Saint Mary's sole possession of the WCC regular season championship and put the Gaels in the driver's seat ahead of the conference tournament.

Gonzaga is 24-5 overall this season and 13-2 in WCC play. Saint Mary's is 25-5 overall and 14-1 in conference play.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's basketball game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The game will air on ESPN. The game will also stream live on ESPN.com.

Bulldogs vs Gaels

There is a lot on the line for both Gonzaga and Saint Mary's as the two teams close out their conference schedule on Saturday night.

The Gaels currently lead the Bulldogs by one game in the WCC standings. A Saint Mary's win means they would be the regular-season champions, snapping Gonzaga's decade-long streak. A win for the Bulldogs means they will share the regular-season title with the Gaels.

Both teams are also playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. When the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unveiled its top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, they ranked Gonzaga as No. 15 overall, placing the Zags as a No. 4 seed in the West Region. This ranking will likely change before the game and will change again depending on the outcome of this game and the WCC Tournament.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

