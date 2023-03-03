Gonzaga up one spot to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Gonzaga moved up one spot in this week's AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the WCC Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is slowly moving up in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags are up one spot from last week's poll at No. 9. Gonzaga is 26-5 overall this season and 14-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs begin play in the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday.

It was a relatively quiet basketball week for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs trounced Chicago State 104-65 in a postseason tune-up Wednesday night.

The biggest headline came from senior forward Drew Timme who confirmed he would be leaving Gonzaga after this season.

"I've done my four years. I've had a hell of a time. It's been the best time of my life," Timme said. "It's just time for me to move on you know?"

Timme's announcement meant fans got a chance to celebrate him and the other Gonzaga seniors one last time in The Kennel ahead of the Chicago State game.

Gonzaga now turns its focus to the WCC Tournament where it hopes to capture another championship on the team's way to the NCAA Tournament. ESPN currently has the Zags projected as a No. 3 seed.

Houston remained in the top spot of the poll. UCLA jumped up to number two, followed by Kansas, Alabama, and Purdue.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.