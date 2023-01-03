'It's my time to say goodbye' | Drew Timme explains why he is ready to leave Gonzaga

Gonzaga senior Drew Timme opened up in a clip from his Gimme Timme Podcast about why this season will be his last with the Zags.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is sharing the reasons behind his decision to leave the Zags after this season. In a clip from his Gimme Timme Podcast, the senior lays out his reasons for skipping an available fifth year of eligibility due to Covid.

"I've done my four years. I've had a hell of a time. It's been the best time of my life," Timme said in the podcast. "It's just time for me to move on you know?"

The announcement removes any questions ahead of Gonzaga’s final home game of the season on Wednesday. That game was already slated as senior night. By announcing his decision before the game, fans will get the opportunity to appropriately celebrate Timme and what he has meant to the school.

"I think it's been a match made in heaven. It's been the perfect fit for me. I love everything about GU, Spokane, the Kennel, but I kind of just feel like it's time for us to kind of say our goodbyes you know?" Timme said.

“It’s been the perfect fit for me. I love everything about GU, Spokane, The Kennel, but I feel like it’s time for us to say our goodbyes.” - @drewtimme2 on leaving Gonzaga…😢



Listen to Ep 17 in its entirety to hear Drew’s full thoughts!👇https://t.co/STQ2equUfb pic.twitter.com/X8LZZx3O0k — Gimme Timme Podcast (@GimmeTimmePod) March 1, 2023

Timme returned to Gonzaga this season after flirting with the idea of making a jump to the NBA. He said this time he's not changing his mind.

"I think that's the biggest difference, especially from last year, I was not set on leaving, and I was unsure if I was ready for a new challenge and ready to say goodbye to this place," Timme said.

"I feel like this year, I've kind of just like taken another step and grown up, and I just feel so ready to leave. And I feel like this place has prepared me so much for these new challenges coming up that I just think it's my time to say goodbye."

Timme has certainly left his mark on Gonzaga. He is currently averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He will also likely leave Gonzaga as the program’s all-time leading scorer (he currently trails Frank Burgess by 39 points).

"I think that's kind of just the beauty of it," Timme said. "I feel like I've left my mark on this program and it's left its mark on me. And we've kind of just reached this time where it's like, 'man, what a time for the ride to end,' you know?"

Listen to Timme's full comments on The Gimme Timme Podcast.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.