Gonzaga Women's Basketball vs BYU: How to watch WCC Tournament Semifinals

The top seed Gonzaga women's basketball team begins play in the WCC Tournament on Monday, facing No. 5 seed BYU.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball team will look to back-up their regular season conference championship with a win at the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Gonzaga women begin play on Monday in the semifinals against BYU. Gonzaga is the top seed in the tournament, while BYU is the 5-seed.

Gonzaga moved up to No. 15 in last week's AP Poll (released Feb. 27). The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play.

With two wins already in the WCC Tournament, BYU has pushed its overall record back above .500 at 16-15. They finished 9-9 in conference play.

Gonzaga beat BYU in both matchups during the regular season, including a 58-51 win in Provo, just a little over a week ago.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-BYU game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs BYU women's basketball game in the WCC Tournament semifinals starts at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The game will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air on ROOT Sports, along with BYUtv, and WCC Network. The game will also stream online at wccsports.com.

Bulldogs vs Cougars

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is already a lock for the NCAA Tournament but could use some wins this week to help improve their seeding.

Although the Zags are ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll released at the end of February, ESPN currently projects Gonzaga as a No. 8 seed. That would mean a matchup with a number one seed in just the second round of the tournament.

If BYU wants to get to the NCAA Tournament, it is going to need to win the WCC Tournament.

BYU has yet to beat the Zags this season. Gonzaga won at home 67-58 in December. The Zags then won 58-51 in Provo to wrap up their regular season.

