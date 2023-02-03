Gonzaga Men's Basketball vs San Francisco: How to watch Monday's WCC Tournament game

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga men's basketball team begins play in the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday night against No. 6 San Francisco.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has its sights set on a West Coast Conference Tournament championship as the team begins play in the semifinals on Monday.

Gonzaga shared the regular season WCC championship with Saint Mary's. However, the Zags ended up with the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament because the Gaels had a higher NET ranking.

The Zags enter the conference tournament with loftier goals in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga returned to the top 10 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll that was released at the end of February. ESPN currently projects the Zags as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga enters the WCC Tournament with a 26-5 record overall and 14-2 in conference play. San Francisco is 20-13 overall this season, with a 7-9 record in conference play.

Gonzaga beat San Francisco twice this season.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs San Francisco8 WCC Tournament basketball game starts at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The game will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air nationally on ESPN2. The game will also stream online via ESPN.com.

Bulldogs vs Dons

Gonzaga will need to avoid looking ahead as they face a tough San Francisco team in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

While the Bulldogs won both games against San Francisco this season, it wasn't easy. Gonzaga had to rally for a 77-75 win on the road in January. Gonzaga also won at home 99-81.

San Francisco is hoping to extend their season as they face the Zags. The Dons would need to win the WCC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, but could still play in another post-season tournament.

