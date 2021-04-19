WSU announces fans will not be permitted at spring football game

The wait continues for WSU fans, who have not seen their football team in person since November of 2019.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's spring game in just under a week away on April 24 and fans have anxiously been awaiting the ability to watch their team in person.

The university announced on Monday that they will not have fans at the spring football game and that only limited coaches and player guests will be allowed to attend.

This means that WSU fans will go almost two years without watching their team in person.