WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura still suspended at start of spring practice

WSU head coach Nick Rolovich said de Laura was still suspended at the start of spring practice during a press conference on Wednesday.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University quarterback Jayden de Laura will not take part in the beginning of the Cougars' spring practice as he continues to serve a suspension after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February.

Head coach Nick Rolovich announced that the quarterback was still suspended during a press conference Wednesday, saying, "No, he's not," when asked if de Laura would be taking part in the first practice.

Rolovich added that he thinks de Laura has handled the situation well.

"I would say incredibly," he said when asked about how de Laura has handled the suspension. "It's not something he is proud of, of the incident. It's not something the program stands for, but what I told him is how he deals with this could define the rest of his career and I’m incredibly proud of his approach and taking the punishment, growing and maturing as a young man, and that’s part of the job at this level. So far, I’m pleased with his growth as a young man in a lot of areas."

De Laura started for the Cougars as a true freshman last year. However, Rolovich said during the press conference that there will be a competition for the starting spot under center, and the Cougars did land Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano.