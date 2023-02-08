Washington State football begins fall camp with familiar faces, but new playbooks

Washington State has made seven straight bowl game appearances and is hoping to make it eight straight in 2023.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The first day of fall camp for Washington State football is officially in the books. Edge rushers Ron stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson have been key players for the Cougs over the past half decade, but today was their last first day.

"I mean, when you look back on getting here in 2018, thinking that 'hey, you're still gonna be a college athlete in 2023,' I wouldn't have believed you. But, you know, it's been an amazing journey thus far. And you know, with all the trials and tribulations being here with a team like this with the guys that, you know, I call my brothers. I'm super excited for one more last ride," said graduate edge rusher Brennan Jackson.

"It's no regrets and to just look forward to the year and and to really enjoy it," said redshirt senior edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. "You know, this my last year of college football ever, so really just embrace that and be thankful for it.

While Jackson and Stone are the veterans on this WSU team. They're learning a new defense like everyone else. Spokane native Jeff Schmedding was hired in the offseason to take over as defensive coordinator after spending the past two seasons at Auburn.

"It's the same base defense, but he has his own flavor and twist to it that I'm looking forward to," said Stone Jr.

"I'm loving it. I think he has a really good vision for our defense," said Jackson. "There's not too many changes to our scheme overall, which is good because you know, that just means there's a lot of carryover."

The offense will look different this season as well. Junior Cam Ward is back for his second season as the starting quarterback, but he also is learning a new playbook as Ben Arbuckle has taken over as the new offensive coordinator after two years at Western Kentucky.

"I feel like change is good. Depending on who you are. Change is great for this team. But a lot of things transferred over the last offense," said Ward. "There are little tasks coach 'Buck' has brought from West Kentucky. But I think the biggest thing that he just wants us to do is play hard."

Now the countdown begins. WSU's season opener is a month away.

"We only get 15 of these before school starts.," said WSU head coach Jake Dickert. "We gotta maximize every one. Excited about getting things kicked off though."

Washington State has made seven straight bowl game appearances and is hoping to make it eight straight in 2023.

