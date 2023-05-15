Former WSU Cougar and Gonzaga Prep Bullpup Armani Marsh signs free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Marsh signed following his tryout with the Titans over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following an impressive weekend workout with the Tennessee Titans, undrafted rookie free agent Armani Marsh has agreed to a deal with the team.

The former WSU Cougar and Gonzaga Prep Bullpup originally accepted a rookie minicamp invitation from the New York Jets, but tried out for Tennessee in the hopes of a free agent deal.

Marsh joins former teammate Derrick Langford Jr. as the only two Cougs who agreed to rookie free agent deals following the NFL draft. Defensive lineman Christian Mejia accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Denver Broncos.

The undersized Marsh hoped a team would give him an opportunity to prove himself and make a 53-man roster in the fall after rehabbing a lower leg injury.

In his career at WSU, Marsh was a two-time All PAC-12 Honorable Mention and finished with 184 tackles, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Marsh's greatest moment was in the 2021 Apple Cup when he intercepted Washington quarterback Sam Huard and returned it for a touchdown en route to an Apple Cup victory.

Marsh also excelled in the classroom earning two bachelor's degrees: one in sport management and one in social sciences.

The Spokane native will now look to make an impression during fall camp and the preseason in the hopes of claiming a precious roster spot in Tennessee for the 2023 season.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.