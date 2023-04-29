Former WSU DB Derrick Langford Jr. signs with New York Jets

Recorded 39 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. — Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, former WSU defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. agreed to an undrafted free agent rookie contract with the New York Jets.

Langford began his college career at San Francisco City College before transferring to WSU as a sophomore.

He went on to start all 26 games as a junior and senior at WSU. He finishes his college career with four interceptions, including one pick-six.

He registered 39 tackles each of the last two seasons and was a preseason All PAC-12 honorable mention heading into his senior season.

Langford joins a Jets team which boasts one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in young Sauce Gardner.