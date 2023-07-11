WSU 1B/OF Sam Brown drafted 354th overall by the Los Angeles Angels

Brown was also named All PAC-12 after hitting .374 with 11 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU junior first baseman and outfielder Sam Brown was drafted 354th overall in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

Brown hit .374 with 11 home runs and 58 runs batted in en route to All PAC-12 honors in his one year in Pullman.

The Portland transfer led the Cougs with 22 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI games. He also led the PAC-12 in hit by pitches with 19.

Brown will be a much needed addition to an Angels farm system which is ranked 28th in all of baseball by MLB.com.

The junior could also choose to return to WSU for his senior season as there is no guaranteed slot value for a 12th round draft pick. However, it is likely Brown will begin his pro career and may make his way to the Tri-City Dust Devils next season.

Washington State Baseball confirmed the news via Twitter, stating "Congrats to [Sam Brown] who was drafted by the Angels in the 12th round!"

