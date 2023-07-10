WSU OF Jonah Advincula drafted 248th overall by the Cleveland Guardians

Advincula was a 2023 All PAC-12 Honorable Mention, hit .350 in his one season in Pullman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU junior outfielder Jonah Advincula was drafted 248th overall in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians.

Advincula transferred to WSU this season after two productive seasons at Division III Redlands University. He hit .350 with five home runs and 33 runs batted in. He also stole 24 bases.

He was named All PAC-12 Honorable Mention and was the PAC-12 player of the week after the opening weekend of the season.

Advincula's 24 stolen bases were the most by a Coug since 1996 and his 20 doubles were the most by a Coug since 2006.

Advincula will join the fourth best farm system in baseball according to MLB.com in Cleveland.

The contract slot value for the 248th pick is $191 thousand. Advincula is likely to forgo his senior season at WSU and begin his professional career.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.