Former Coug Manzardo, former Indian Fernandez selected to MLB Futures Game

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball announced the rosters for this year's MLB Futures Game during All Star week in Seattle.

Former WSU Cougar Kyle Manzardo and former Spokane Indian Yanquiel Fernandez will both play in this year's game.

Manzardo, a Coeur d'Alene native, was a second round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season, Manzardo is hitting .245 with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in as a member of the Durham Bulls in AAA.

This has been Manzardo's most difficult season in professional baseball as he raked his way to Durham in just his second full season in pro ball.

He is blocked at the major league level by likely all star Yandy Diaz, and may not get to the big leagues until next season.

Fernandez on the other hand was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2019 as a 16 year old by the Colorado Rockies.

He raked in Spokane this season en route to a .319 average with 17 home runs and 64 runs batted in and earned a promotion to AA Hartford.

In five games in AA, Fernandez is hitting .300 with two home runs and six runs batted in.

The voice of the Indians, KREM 2's Mike Boyle says Fernandez is one of the best pure hitters he has seen at the High A level.

Both players will play in the Futures Game on July 8th in Seattle along with Mariners top prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase.

You can catch that game on MLB Network.

