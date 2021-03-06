WSU's Kyle Manzardo becomes highest picked MLB draftee from Coeur d’Alene

Manzardo went in the second round. Many mock drafts had him going between the fourth and sixth rounds.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake City High School alum and former WSU baseball player Kyle Manzardo became the highest picked MLB draftee from Coeur d’Alene on Monday when the Tampa Bay Rays picked him in the second round with the 63rd pick.

John Schroeder was believed to be the highest drafted player ever from Coeur d'Alene. He was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round in 1994 with the 127th pick.

He also becomes the highest drafted Cougar since Scott Hatteberg in 1991 (No. 43).

Manzardo first gained traction in the baseball world in 2020 when he was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America after the shortened season due to COVID-19. He hit .435 with three home runs and 14 RBI and also led the Pac-12 with 27 hits in 16 games that season.

The first baseman continued his dominance in 2021, when he was named a first team All-American by nearly every major publication.

He became WSU's first first-team All-America selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990 and was the first WSU position player to earn a first-team All-American selection since John Olerud in 1998. He became the second player in WSU history to be named a two-time All-American.