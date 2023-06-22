Former WSU forward Mouhamed Gueye drafted No. 39 overall by the Charlotte Hornets

The WSU star big man averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former WSU star forward Mouhamed Gueye was drafted No.39 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Gueye had a terrific sophomore season in Pullman averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as the offense's main focal point.

He scored a career high 31 points against USC on February 2nd in Los Angeles.

He finished with 15 double doubles on the season and had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat of fifth ranked Arizona on the road on January 7th.

The 6'11" Senegalese big man declared for the draft after his freshman year, but returned to lead the Cougars' offense this past season.

Gueye is the first Coug to be drafted into the NBA since CJ Elleby in 2020. Elleby also left school after his sophomore season. He now plays in the Israeli basketball league.

