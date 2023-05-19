Mouhamed Gueye staying in NBA Draft a '99 percent certainty'

According to a source, the decision isn't quite at the finish line, but is close to being final. Mock drafts have Gueye being taken in the second round.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After reports have surfaced that Washington State star big man Mouhamed Gueye intends to stay in the NBA Draft, WSU sources have referred to it as "99 percent certainty."

According to a source, the decision isn't quite at the finish line, but is close to being final.

Gueye has received enough solid feedback through the NBA Draft Combine process to feel comfortable about a future in the league. Mock drafts have Gueye being taken in the second round of June 22nd's draft.

The 6'11" Senegalese big man was an All-PAC-12 first-teamer this season averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Gueye had a breakout season in 2023 as the focal point of Kyle Smith's offense. He had a career-high 31 points in February at USC and set another personal best with 18 rebounds against UCLA in December.

