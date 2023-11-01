WSU star forward Mouhamed Gueye declares for NBA Draft

Sophomore averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — As was widely anticipated, WSU star sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye has declared for the NBA Draft.

Gueye also declared for last year's draft. Therefore, he no longer has college eligibility.

The 6'11" Senegalese big man was an All-PAC-12 first teamer this season averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Gueye had a breakout season in 2023 as the focal point of Kyle Smith's offense. He had a career high 31 points in February at USC and set another personal best with 18 rebounds agasint UCLA in December.

Ahead of the draft, Gueye will continue to rehab the lower body injury that kept him out of WSU's first round NIT matchup with Eastern Washington.

Gueye is projected as a second round pick in the June draft.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.