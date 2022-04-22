'Just ready to put on a show': Cameron Ward and WSU ready for Crimson and Gray game

For fans, it will be a first glimpse at a new look air-raid offense under new offensive coordinator Eric Morris and transfer quarterback Cameron Ward.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football's Crimson and Gray game kicks off this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gesa Field.

For fans, it will be a first glimpse at a new look air-raid offense under new offensive coordinator Eric Morris and transfer quarterback Cameron Ward. Both Morris and Ward come to Pullman from Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where Morris was the head coach and Ward was the starting quarterback last season.

The luxury of the duo coming to Washington State together is that there isn't a hurdle in teaching or learning a new system.

"It's been a lot easier, you know, me already knowing the offense," Ward said. "It also gives me a little say so leadership wise in helping other quarterbacks learn the system."

"Cam is a very very good player," redshirt senior defensive back Armani Marsh said. "One of the best quarterbacks I've competed against and I'm sure you guys are able to see that. Just very good, mature and I'm excited to see what he accomplishes."

On the defensive side of the ball, there aren't as many drastic changes from last season's team. Some familiar faces are back and continuing to improve.

"I think we've made some good progress overall as a group," dfensive run game coordinator A.J. Cooper said. "You know, individually, when you get some older guys that there's some real specific details that maybe you don't measure in leaps and bounds that they've gotten better at. Which I've been pleased to see. It's been good. They're competitive, they're working hard and they're growing and you want to see them do that every day."

A position to keep an eye on in the spring game and as fall camp approaches is running back.

With Max Borghi entering the NFL Draft, who will be the go-to-guy? Nakia Watson has the upper hand as of now.

Also, the wide receiver position is one to watch with the departure of Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. There is an opportunity for others to stand out. A solid impression could be made in this weekend's spring game.

For Cameron Ward, the Crimson and Gray game marks an opportunity to give the WSU faithful a glimpse at what to expect come football season.