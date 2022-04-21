'Thankful and blessed': Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard declares for NBA draft

Nembhard has an extra year of eligibility with Gonzaga due to COVID-19 but is electing not to take it.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is turning the page on his two years at GU and will be going pro, he announced Thursday via Twitter.

Nembhard has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 but is electing not to take it, he told ESPN.

“I am thankful and blessed to be a part of teams with so much success but nothing compares to all the relationships I have made over these last two years that will last a lifetime," Nembhard said in a tweet.

Nembhard came to Gonzaga after two years at Florida and was granted eligibility to play immediately when it was originally thought that he would have to sit out last season. Nembhard being able to play last season was a huge key in Gonzaga getting to the national championship game. The Canadian entered the starting lineup on February 8 of his junior season and never came out.

His senior year Nembhard ran the point on a full-time basis for the Zags and played in all forty minutes but one of Gonzaga’s final six games. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season. The highlight of his time at Gonzaga was putting up 23 points against Memphis to lead the Zags to the Sweet 16. Nembhard was Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Finalist his senior season and was named All-WCC First Team.

Nembhard’s draft stock is all over the board. USA Today has him going the highest at 39, Sports Illustrated has him at 43, and ESPN has him at 51. Bleacher Report and The Athletic do not have him getting drafted at all.