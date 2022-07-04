'Forever been changed into a better person': Drew Timme declares for NBA draft

In a tweet, Timme wrote coming to Spokane and playing basketball for Gonzaga was one of the best decisions he ever made.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NBA draft on Thursday. He did not specify in his note whether or not he has hired an agent.

If he has hired an agent and they are certified by the NBPA and NCAA, then Timme can retain his collegiate eligibility as long as he withdraws from the draft by June 1st at 9 PM PT. If he has hired an agent that is not NBPA or NCAA certified, then his days in playing in college are officially over.

In a tweet, Timme wrote coming to Spokane and playing basketball for Gonzaga was one of the best decisions he ever made. He said playing for the Zags has forever changed him "into a better person and basketball player."

"The dream has always been to play professionally," Timme wrote. "After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft."

Timme also thanked Gonzaga basketball head coach Mark Few and the entire Gonzaga University basketball staff for his time on the team.

"The love and support have made my years at GU some of the best I will ever experience!" he wrote.

Timme is coming off of his second straight season earning All-American honors as the junior averaged 18.4 points per game this season, along with 6.8 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game. If this is the end of the road for his Gonzaga career, he finishes with the most points a Bulldogs' player has ever scored in the NCAA Tournament over a career at 204. He only played in two NCAA Tournaments due to Covid his freshman season. He also finishes with the 15th most points scored in a Gonzaga career.

Highlights of Timme's career include putting up a career-high 37 points against Texas in The Kennel and taking a charge in the final second in regulation against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. That forced overtime and eventually set up Jalen Suggs' game-winning half court shot.

Timme is currently seen a fringe prospect in the NBA meaning he may get drafted in June, but he may also not hear his name get called.