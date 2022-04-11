Spokane's Lexie Hull taken by the Indiana Fever with the 6th pick in the WNBA Draft

Hull jumped up draft boards as she was projected to be drafted in the mid-to-late second round.

NEW YORK — Spokane native Lexi Hull was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the sixth pick in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Hull joins an Indiana Fever team that has missed the playoffs since 2016. She will now be a centerpiece of the team's rebuild.

Hull was a senior but did have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID that she decided to forgo. She accomplished just about all she could in a Cardinal uniform, winning a National Championship in 2021 and earning All-Pac-12 honors three times in her four year college basketball career.

The 6'1" guard is coming off a standout senior year with Stanford where she averaged 12.5 points, 2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. She had arguably her best game of her career in the NCAA Tournament this year, when she put up 36 points against Kansas in the second round.