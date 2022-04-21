Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren declares for NBA Draft

Holmgren is perceived to be a top-three pick in the Draft.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It came a little later than fans expected, but Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren has officially declared for the NBA Draft and won’t return to GU for his sophomore season.

Holmgren was always seen as a one-and-done prospect, so this announcement was hardly surprising. What was a bit more surprising was that it took him so long to declare as many fans thought it would come immediately after the Arkansas loss on March 24.

In his announcement via social media, Holmgren wrote, "It's always been my dream to play in the NBA. Growing up, I was fortunate to have the most incredible basketball trainers, AAU coaches and high school coaches that gave their all to help me work towards that dream, and I can't thank them enough. I'm also blessed to have an amazing family that's supported me and instilled in me a work ethic that's taken me on an incredible basketball journey, one that was made even more special this year as our family was welcomed into an even bigger one, Zag Nation."

Holmgren added "Since the day, I arrived in Spokane and stepped onto the Gonzaga campus, you all have been the best family anyone could ask for. This year, I've grown so much as a player and person from the experiences we've shared as I represented the Bulldogs on and off the court. I've developed relationships that will last forever, and I've had the time of my life!"

Holmgren leaves Gonzaga tied for the most blocks in a single season at 117. He did it in five less games than Brandon Clarke, who Holmgren is tied with for the record. Overall, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game his freshman season. During his lone season in a Gonzaga uniform, he was named a third-team All-American by the AP and by the Sporting News. He also was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year, the WCC Defensive Player of the Year, and an All-WCC first team member.