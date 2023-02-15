2023 Washington State Baseball Season Preview

The Cougs were picked to finish the season in 9th place in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. However, they are confident they will be a surprise team.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State baseball enters the 2023 baseball season full of optimism.

The Cougs were picked to finish the season in 9th place in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. But, that's no skin off their back.

"I wish we were projected last. I mean, just to put a little more of a chip on our kids' shoulder," said Washington State baseball head coach Brian Green.

It may be more than a chip, let's say a boulder on WSU baseball's shoulder heading into this season.

"I think we'll shock the conference for sure," said senior first baseman/outfielder Jacob McKeon. "We'll be one of those tough, gritty teams that when teams walk away, they're going to be like, 'Dang, those guys, they get after it."

Fourth year head coach Brian Green's team enters this season with a blue collar mentality. The Cougs have had a winning season every year in Green's tenure, but now they're looking to get over the hump.

"We've had three winning seasons. It's great. We're moving this way, the program's better," said Green. "But, we're trying to cross the line as a program, we're trying to get to the postseason."

The thought around the program is this is the best team in Pullman since Green has taken over.

A big reason for that belief is the depth and experience of the pitching staff. The Cougs return starters Grant Taylor and McKabe Cottrell along with multiple key bullpen pieces such as Caden Kaelber, Cam Liss and Chase Grillo.

"You have a good amount of trust with those guys," said redshirt junior pitcher Chase Grillo. "So, having those arms back gives us a great opportunity into the season. And then we've got some new pieces that are coming in that I'm excited to see what they're capable to do against some of these Pac-12 opponents."

"Yeah, we're excited about that piece! I mean, we feel like we've got six or seven guys who could start on a Sunday or a Tuesday. That's new for our program," said Green.

Offensively, four starters return with the key piece being All Pac-12 Designated Hitter Jacob McKeon.

Similar to pitching, WSU feels the depth is there to build around their slugger.

"Yeah, number one you bring back McKeon, just to have that comfort. You bring back Bryce Matthews who looks really good right now," said Green. "We just like our depth and we just haven't had that."

McKeon feels the same way, taking pressure off him to be "the guy."

"For me, It's honestly just kind of keep doing my thing. And I feel like I can trust the process. Trust the preparation that I've been doing," said McKeon. "I know I got teammates behind me that are gonna support me no matter what. And I think that's just really a nice feeling to have."

Will the Cougs be the Pac-12 surprise team this year? Only time will tell.

