Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier candidate for Coach of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier has been named a late-season candidate for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year award.

Fortier has led the Bulldogs to a 22-3 record and a No. 20 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Zags also sit atop the West Coast Conference standings with a 13-1.

Big wins for the Zags this year include a victory over then-ranked No. 6 Louisville and then-ranked No. 23 Tennessee.

Fortier has had to shuffle her lineup many times this season as several high-profile Gonzaga players have missed time due to injury, including guard Kayleigh Truong, forward Eliza Hollingsworth, and forward Maud Huijbens.

Fortier is one of 15 candidates announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists on March 8. A fan vote will then help decide the winner, which will be announced on March 29, at the Women's Final Four in Dallas.

2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watchlist

Geno Auriemma - UConn

Lisa Bluder - Iowa

Kenny Brooks - Virginia Tech

Denise Dillon - Villanova

Lisa Fortier - Gonzaga

Shauna Green - Illinois

Niele Ivey - Notre Dame

Kara Lawson - Duke

Kevin McGuff - Ohio State

Teri Moren - Indiana

Kim Mulkey - LSU

JR Payne - Colorado

Lynne Roberts - Utah

Dawn Staley - South Carolina

Tara VanDerveer - Stanford

