Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount: How to watch Thursday's college basketball game

The Zags will be looking for revenge after LMU ended their home-court winning streak earlier this season and sent the Bulldogs plummeting in the rankings.

LOS ANGELES — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has a lot to prove on Thursday night when they take the court on the road at Loyola Marymount.

The Lions beat the Bulldogs at The Kennel earlier this season, 68-67, snapping Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak. Prior to the win, LMU had lost 25 straight games to the Zags.

Following the loss, Gonzaga dropped eight spots in the AP Poll and has been fighting to climb back up again. The Zags are currently ranked No. 13 in the country ahead of this weekend's first Top 16 reveal.

Gonzaga (21-5) needs to beat LMU (17-10) to solidify its chances of getting a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, as well as keeping their hopes for a West Coast Conference championship alive. LMU actually helped the Zags last week, when the Lions upset Saint Mary's College, 78-74 in overtime.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs LMU basketball game starts at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. Streaming will be available through cbssports.com.

If you need help finding the CBS Sports Network where you live, click here for a guide.

Bulldogs vs Lions

The Bulldogs are now 21-5 overall on the season and 10-2 in conference play.

Gonzaga is coming off two wins last week, beating San Francisco on Thursday and coming out on top in a tight game against BYU on Saturday.

Even bigger for Gonzaga, No. 17 Saint Mary's dropped a game against LMU, which gives the Zags a path to a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season championship. Gonzaga will likely need to win out for that to happen, including a win against Saint Mary's to close out the conference schedule.

Gonzaga is currently projected for a number 3 or 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, although we'll know for sure what the selection committee is thinking when it reveals its first Top 16 this Saturday.

LMU would likely need to win the WCC Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament, but with quality wins against Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the Lions have a great shot to play in a post-season tournament. A second win against Gonzaga could help cement a post-season spot for the team.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

