Nine Idaho athletics members have tested positive for COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho Athletics has confirmed to KREM 2 News that they have had nine members of their teams and staff test positive for COVID-19, and that a total of 24 people are self-isolating or quarantining.

Idaho says that some of those people tested positive upon re-entry, while others tested positive after being at Idaho for an extended period of time. 125 people have been tested in total.

Idaho is still slated to start football camp on Friday, though the majority of the cases have been football players.

The school could not confirm how many of the cases are still active. They did say that they are testing people regardless of their symptoms when they return to campus. They did not comment on if they are testing people after their initial return.

Last week, Eastern Washington told KREM 2 News that there have been, "less than five" people who have tested positive within their athletics program. However, they are only testing those who are symptomatic.