Former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew on the COVID-19 reserve list for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew on the coronavirus reserve list Sunday.

The NFL's reserve list is comprised of players who have either tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine, according to ESPN. So being on the reserve list doesn't mean Minshew has the virus, but he may have come in close contact with someone who does.

Minshew was slated to be the starting quarterback for Jacksonville this season after taking over the job in the middle of last season.

He took the league by storm with his plays and style.

Minshew passed for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Jaguars last season.

He threw for 4, 779 yards and 38 touchdowns in his only year at Washington State.