WSU football players tweet in support of opting out of next season over COVID-19, racial injustice concerns

"Both my parents have had COVID-18," McDougle told KREM 2's Brenna Greene. "My mother FaceTimed meme from the ICU and told me she felt like she was about to die. There are NFL players who are making millions of dollars and are opting out this season, but we're b being punished for doing the same thing. The only difference is we don't have million dollar salaries. Some of the guys I know in the Pac-12 haven't been tested one time. Until the NCAA has put some health regulations in place that make sense to protect us, I'm not going to sacrifice my health to make them billions."