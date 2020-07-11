Idaho high school football: Week two playoff highlights

The IDHSAA football playoffs continued on Friday and a couple of local teams advanced on in the playoffs.
The scores for out local teams are listed below.
Class 5A State Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Coeur d'Alene 56, Timberline 7 (highlights in video)- The Vikings came out and dominated from start to finish. They quickly jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to the offense and defense. The Vikings scored on all three of its first possessions and also had a defensive touchdown off a Carter Wiebush interception in the first stanza. The Vikings play Rocky Mountain in the semifinals.
Class 4A State Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Sandpoint 31, Moscow 13 (highlights in video)- Bulldogs quarterback Parker Pettitte threw for two touchdowns in the win. Gerrit Cox ran for 138 yards. Sandpoint plays Skyline in the semifinals.
Class 1A D1 State Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Prairie 72, Grace 36 (highlights in video)- The Pirates had no trouble in this one as they were up 40-6 at one point. Prairie plays Oakley in the semifinals.