Idaho high school football: Week one playoff highlights

Friday's slate featured a game that was won on a field goal with two seconds left.

Mountain View 44, Post Falls 41 (highlights in video): This was a back and forth affair, but Mountain View put the game away with six minutes to go by going up 11 points. Jaxon Anderson accounted for five touchdowns (four throwing, one rushing). His touchdown passes included 56, 58, and 79 yard bombs.

Century 17, Lakeland 14

Moscow 45, Jerome 7 (highlights in video): Chad Redinger accounted for three touchdowns, two throwing and one rushing, to lead the Bears to a lopsided win. Lane Hanson also ran for two touchdowns. Sandpoint will host Moscow next week in the playoffs. The Bulldogs won the regular season contest between the two schools, 31-21.

Sandpoint 30, Hillcrest 27 (highlights in video): Sandpoint won on Elek Christoferson's 25 yard field goal with two seconds left. There also was some trickery in this game, as Peyton Ennis had a reverse fake kick off return returned for a touchdown. Parker Pettit also threw for three touchdowns. Sandpoint will host Moscow next week in the playoffs. The Bulldogs won the regular season contest between the two schools, 31-21.

So many good highlights from @SHSAthletics1 tonight, so we're just putting them all together:



-Peyton Ennis with a fake reverse kick off return TD

-Max Thielbahr's touchdown catch

-And of course, Elek Christoferson's game-winning field goal pic.twitter.com/Tc2Xj3smt9 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 31, 2020

Kamiah 36, Lapwai 14 (highlights in video): Kamiah won out in a battle for the #7 seed in the 1A DI playoffs. They'll play at #2 seed Raft River next week.

Dietrich 52, Timberline-Weippe 0