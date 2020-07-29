WIAA moves all fall state championships and several sports' seasons

The WIAA announced last week the majority of sports would not compete in the fall. Tuesday they made more tweaks to their original plan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A week after the WIAA made vast changes to high school sports, the organization had more updates on Tuesday night.

All sports taking place in the fall are now on alternate schedules, which means slowpitch softball and boys and girls cross country can compete, but championships will be held in Season 3. This means that there will be no state championships in the fall. Golf and tennis were already given alternate schedules in the fall with championships being held in Season 4. Slowpitch softball and softball's seasons will be back to back in the spring, as well as cross country and track and field.

Originally, football teams were slated to begin practice the week of February 22nd. That date has now been moved up to February 17th. All Season 2 sports (Basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, bowling, boys' swim and dive) saw their practice dates moved up from January 4th to December 28th as well. Season 2 will also end the weekend of February 28th, instead of March 7th. According to the WIAA, this is an effort to not have Season 2 and Season 3 sports overlap as much.

Several sports saw their seasons change entirely, as girls' swim and dive has been moved to Season 3. Practice can begin March 1st, with the championships slated for the week of February 26th. Competitive cheer also got moved to Season 3 with the same schedule as girls' swim and dive.

In all sports, the WIAA ruled that schools are allowed to schedule 70% of the typical games they schedule to mirror the shortened season.

Finally, the WIAA approved an out-of-season period for all sports not in Season 1 from August 17th through September 27th. Coaches are not allowed to hold practices during this time. The WIAA also approved an out-of-season coaching period from September 28th through November 30th. Football will be allowed 20 contact practices during this time period.

Here is the newest calendar released by the WIAA: