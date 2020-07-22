WIAA postpones multiple high school fall sports to spring of 2021

Football, girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys soccer and volleyball will all move to next spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RENTON, Wash. —

The WIAA Executive Board announced on Tuesday that high school football will be one of a few fall sports that will be moved to the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys soccer and volleyball will also be moved to next spring.

Cross country, slowpitch softball, and alternative seasons for golf and tennis will begin on September 7. The status of viability of girls’ swim and dive taking place this fall depends on more information from the Department of Health.

The Executive Board will create benchmarks on July 28 to be met in order for sports scheduled to begin September 7 to take place. If the benchmarks aren't met, those sports will be pushed to next spring as well.

Winter sports are expected to begin in late December or early January. Spring sports will begin at the end of the school year as of now.

“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”

The WIAA is splitting this up into four seasons as listed below.

WIAA Season 1: Cross Country, Slowpitch Softball, Girls Swim & Dive*, Golf (Alternative Season), Tennis (Alternative Season)

WIAA Season 2: Basketball, Bowling, Boys Swim & Dive, Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Wrestling

WIAA Season 3: Volleyball, Girls Soccer, 1B/2B Boys Soccer, Football

WIAA Season 4: Tennis, Fastpitch Softball, Track & Field, Baseball, Golf, Boys Soccer, Dance/Drill