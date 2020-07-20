Report: Petrusev chooses to go pro instead of returning to Gonzaga

Eurohoops reported that Petrusev will join Mega Bemax in Serbia.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev has decided to play professionally instead of return for his junior season at Gonzaga, according to Eurohoops.

The forward will take his talents to play for Mega Bemax in Serbia. Petrusev initially declared for the NBA Draft, but made this decision prior to it. He was projected by many to go undrafted.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Petrusev didn't inform the staff and that the team found out when the initial rpeort came out.

Source tells CBS Sports that Filip Petrusev — who would have likely been a preseason All-American — has indeed left Gonzaga to pursue an overseas career.



I’m told the staff found out this news today when the report below surfaced. https://t.co/rU8zFlyaV7 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 20, 2020

Petrusev is coming off a stellar season with the Zags where he won West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors. He averaged 17.5 points and about eight rebounds per game.

Petrusev was born in Serbia and played for the under-19 squad in the 2019 World Cup.