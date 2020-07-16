Idaho High School Activities Association will not delay fall sports

The IHSAA released a document providing guidelines for all fall sports on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho High School Activities Association announced on Thursday that they are not delaying their fall sports season, unlike the WIAA.

In a document released, that includes guidelines for all sports, the activities association did say, "It is not likely that ALL students will be able to return to, and sustain, athletic activity at the same time in all schools and regions in Idaho. There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held."

Fall practices are slated to begin in Idaho on Aug. 10.

The document also states that the IHSAA will not be providing standardized protocols in terms of a positive Coronavirus test on a team. Those protocols must be developed by schools and local health boards and will need to be approved by the school board before a team can compete. Schools will also be required to provide a transportation plan and plans for fan attendance.

Prior to every practice, every team will be required to temperature check each participant and every person's response to COVID-19 screening questions will be recorded.

The IHSAA is recommending, but not requiring, athletes wear cloth face masks in competition. Exceptions are swimming, distance running or "other high intensity aerobic activity". Face shields are not allowed. Coaches, officials, and other contest personnel will be required to wear masks.

No training or practice will be allowed if a school closes due to positive Coronavirus tests.

In terms of football, social distancing must be enforced on the sidelines and the pre and post game handshakes have been done away with. Only one representative from each team can attend the coin toss.