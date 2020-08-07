WIAA announces delayed fall sports start dates

The WIAA Executive Board pushed back football until September 5 and all other fall sports until September 7.

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced on Tuesday that the start of fall sports would be delayed until the beginning of September.

According to a WIAA news release, the association's Board of Directors decided during a meeting on Tuesday that football would now start on September 5, with all other sports starting on September 7.

The WIAA also said in the release that the Board of Directors is planning to make another statement on fall sports on July 22 as it continues to monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Going forward, a committee made up of board members, some WIAA stakeholddrs and staff is working to create a fall schedule with the new pushed back start date, the WIAA said.