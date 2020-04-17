BOISE, Idaho — The IHSAA announced Friday afternoon that no spring sports will be held this year, even if Idaho schools are able to reopen.

"It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are cancelled," the board said on Friday in a statement.

The board said in the statement this decision was reached because it became apparent that state championship events could not be held in a way that would follow safety parameters set by the governor, State Board of Education, and the IHSAA.

Currently, Idaho high school teams are prohibited from using school facilities or practicing until May 18th.

The WIAA announced on April 6th that no spring sports will be played in the state of Washington after Governor Inslee announced the cancellation of school for the rest of the calendar school year. Idaho has yet to cancel school for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

