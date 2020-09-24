Local HS football game canceled due to COVID-19

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lakeland and Post Falls' football game on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 tracing at Lakeland High School.
This marks the first game in the greater CDA area that has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns this year.
"One thing I am learning during these times is that things can change from one day to the next. Along that thought, information has been provided to our school and district due to recent COVID contact tracing procedures that has resulted in us making a decision to postpone and/or cancel homecoming events in compliance with Panhandle Health District recommendations and LJSD #272 School Board," said Lakeland principal Trent Derrick in a post to the school's Facebook page.
The school also canceled Thursday's Freshman and JV Football games with Post Falls High School.
Homecoming festivities for the weekend of October 16th have been postponed, however Lakeland's football game against St. Maries will still occur.
The festivities that have been postponed include: Lakeland's homecoming dance on October 17th, the homecoming parade on October 16th, and the optional all school assemble on October 16th.
The school says all other events scheduled for Thursday, September 24th will go on as planned.