Idaho high school football: week three highlights

Two local games came down to the wire, while another game was a blowout from the start.

Post Falls 27, Lewiston 26: Post Falls held on to win against the Bengals after leading 27-18. This game was originally slated to be held in Lewiston, but due to poor air quality it had to be moved to Post Falls.

Sandpoint 20, Lake City 15: Sandpoint's Trevan Adam sealed the game for the Bulldogs with 12 seconds left with an interception in the end zone. His teammate Parker Pettitte threw for two touchdowns in the win.