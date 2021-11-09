2 the Turf: September 10th

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0 (highlights in video)
Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6
Connell 21, Deer Park 6 (highlights in video)
Ephrata 33, Quincy 0
Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0 (highlights in video)
Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6 (highlights in video)
Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13 (highlights in video)
Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13
Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24
North Central 20, Grandview 17
Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32 (highlights in video)
Okanogan 42, Chelan 20
Omak 54, Brewster 29
Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0
Post Falls, Idaho 42, Moses Lake 26 (highlights in video)
Riverside 21, Shadle Park 13 (highlights in video)
Toppenish 28, Pullman 7
University 28, Cheney 0 (highlights in video)
IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES
Bonners Ferry 7, Libby, Mont. 0
Genesee 62, Potlatch 36
Kellogg 32, Orofino 7
Lapwai 58, Troy 0
Mullan/St. Regis 72, Lakeside 20
Timberlake 19, Moscow 16