HS Football

2 the Turf: September 10th

Covid impacted a few games in the Inland Northwest this week. For our area teams that did play, the favorites in most games cruised to easy victories.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0 (highlights in video)

Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6

Connell 21, Deer Park 6 (highlights in video) 

Ephrata 33, Quincy 0

Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0 (highlights in video) 

Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6 (highlights in video) 

Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13 (highlights in video) 

Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13

Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24

North Central 20, Grandview 17

Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32 (highlights in video) 

Okanogan 42, Chelan 20

Omak 54, Brewster 29

Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0

Post Falls, Idaho 42, Moses Lake 26 (highlights in video)

Riverside 21, Shadle Park 13 (highlights in video) 

Toppenish 28, Pullman 7

University 28, Cheney 0 (highlights in video) 

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Bonners Ferry 7, Libby, Mont. 0

Genesee 62, Potlatch 36

Kellogg 32, Orofino 7

Lakeland 42, West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 13 (highlights in video) 

Lapwai 58, Troy 0

Lewiston 54, Clarkston, Wash. 13

Mullan/St. Regis 72, Lakeside 20

Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Deary 0

Post Falls 42, Moses Lake, Wash. 26 (highlights in video) 

Timberlake 19, Moscow 16

