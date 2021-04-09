2 the Turf: September 3rd

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Chelan 41, Brewster 12
Davenport 40, Colfax 14
East Valley (Spokane) 17, Deer Park 15 (highlights in video)
Eastmont 33, Central Valley 31 (highlights in video)
Ferris 7, Mead 3 (highlights in video)
Gonzaga Prep 49, University 0 (highlights in video)
Lake Roosevelt 12, Chewelah 7 (highlights in video)
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42, St. Maries, Idaho 21
Lewis and Clark 34, Ridgeline 13 (highlights in video)
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18, Liberty (Spangle) 7
Medical Lake 28, Priest River, Idaho 0
Moscow, Idaho 40, Clarkston 33
Mt. Spokane 54, Cheney 0 (highlights in video)
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40, Reardan 0 (highlights in video)
Okanogan 41, Quincy 0
Othello 28, Connell 21
Pomeroy 84, Waterville-Mansfield 6
Riverside 28, Ephrata 7
Rogers (Spokane) 47, Colville 14
Timberlake, Idaho 37, Shadle Park 21 (highlights in video)
West Valley (Spokane) 35, Newport 17
Zillah 34, Pullman 0
IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Bonners Ferry 43, Grangeville 0
Clark Fork 45, Wallace 14
Coeur d'Alene 24, Sandpoint 22 (highlights in video)
Deary 38, Lakeside 18
Genesee 52, Logos 28
Kellogg 62, Corvallis, Mont. 14
Kendrick 72, Kootenai 0
Lakeland 39, Columbia 14
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Wash. 42, St. Maries 21
Medical Lake, Wash. 28, Priest River 0
Moscow 40, Clarkston, Wash. 33
Oakley 52, Grace 6
Rigby 49, Post Falls 14 (highlights in video)
Salmon River 60, Meadows Valley 0
Thompson Falls, Mont. 44, Mullan/St. Regis 26
Timberlake 37, Shadle Park, Wash. 21 (highlights in video)