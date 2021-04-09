x
HS Football

2 the Turf: September 3rd

Washington high school football starts up and our high school football show has you covered from Wenatchee to Rigby to everywhere in between!

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Chelan 41, Brewster 12

Davenport 40, Colfax 14

East Valley (Spokane) 17, Deer Park 15 (highlights in video)

Eastmont 33, Central Valley 31 (highlights in video) 

Ferris 7, Mead 3 (highlights in video) 

Gonzaga Prep 49, University 0 (highlights in video) 

Lake Roosevelt 12, Chewelah 7 (highlights in video) 

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42, St. Maries, Idaho 21

Lewis and Clark 34, Ridgeline 13 (highlights in video)

 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18, Liberty (Spangle) 7

Medical Lake 28, Priest River, Idaho 0

Moscow, Idaho 40, Clarkston 33

Mt. Spokane 54, Cheney 0 (highlights in video) 

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40, Reardan 0 (highlights in video) 

Okanogan 41, Quincy 0

Othello 28, Connell 21

Pomeroy 84, Waterville-Mansfield 6

Riverside 28, Ephrata 7

Rogers (Spokane) 47, Colville 14

Timberlake, Idaho 37, Shadle Park 21 (highlights in video) 

West Valley (Spokane) 35, Newport 17

Zillah 34, Pullman 0

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Bonners Ferry 43, Grangeville 0

Clark Fork 45, Wallace 14

Coeur d'Alene 24, Sandpoint 22 (highlights in video) 

Deary 38, Lakeside 18

Genesee 52, Logos 28

Kellogg 62, Corvallis, Mont. 14

Kendrick 72, Kootenai 0

Lakeland 39, Columbia 14

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Wash. 42, St. Maries 21

Medical Lake, Wash. 28, Priest River 0

Moscow 40, Clarkston, Wash. 33

Oakley 52, Grace 6

Rigby 49, Post Falls 14 (highlights in video)

Salmon River 60, Meadows Valley 0

Thompson Falls, Mont. 44, Mullan/St. Regis 26

Timberlake 37, Shadle Park, Wash. 21 (highlights in video) 

