2 the Turf: November 5

High school playoffs rolled on in Idaho as crossover games to determine who goes to state were played in Washington.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Davenport 24, Lake Roosevelt 13

East Valley (Spokane) 10, Clarkston 7 (highlights in video): East Valley's Diezel Wilkerson rushed for the Knights' lone touchdown and also caught the team's game-clinching interception. Kicker and lineman Alonso Vargas kicked a 43-yard field goal that went off the crossbar and in at the end of the first half that ended up being the difference. The Knights move on to state.

East Valley (Spokane) 21, West Valley (Spokane) 20, OT (highlights in video): After trading touchdowns twice to start the game, both East Valley and West Valley went cold and East Valley's Alonso Vargas' kick as time expired was blocked. After both teams' scored in overtime, West Valley decided to go for two and the attempt failed.

Ferris 20, Walla Walla 0

Freeman 39, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14

Gonzaga Prep 34, Chiawana 14 (highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep's Ryan McKenna had a one play, 80-yard drive as he ran all that way for a touchdown. He also passed for two touchdowns as the Bullpups advanced to state.

Hermiston, Ore. 44, Ridgeline 7

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28, Cashmere 8 (highlights in video): Lakeside led 14-0 at the half thanks to a Kole Hunsaker pass to Dawson Tobeck that was caught on the one-yard line. The duo then connected again for a touchdown immediately after that as Lakeside is headed to state.

Moses Lake 30, Wenatchee 13

Omak 33, Newport 28

Richland 21, Central Valley 10

Riverside 58, Chelan 13 (highlights in video): Riverside had over 400 yards rushing as the Rams moved on to state.

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5A Playoffs

Eagle 23, Coeur d'Alene 14 (highlights in video): Coeur d'Alene got the score within 16-14 at one point in the second half but their season came to a close.

4A Playoffs

Sandpoint 21, Shelley 14 (highlights in video): Jack Zimmerman stepped up for Sandpoint's defense as he had two interceptions in the game, including the one that set up the possession that eventually led to the game-winning touchdown. Sandpoint hosts Blackfoot next week for a chance to go to the 4A state championship game.

3A Playoffs

Gooding 28, Timberlake 21 (highlights in video): Timberlake had a fourth and nine on Gooding's 12 yard line in the closing moments of the game but was unable to convert as their season came to an end.

1A Division II Playoffs

Kendrick 48, Horseshoe Bend 8

1A Division I Playoffs

Lapwai 68, Prairie 36