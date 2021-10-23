2 the Turf: October 22

The 5A Inland Empire League had a unique finish on Friday that will force a Kansas City tie-breaker game between Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, and Lewiston on Monday.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Columbia (Hunters) 0 (Coach'd Up): ACH went up 42-0 in the first quarter and cruised from there. Brandon Walsh was our Coach'd Up coach of the week.

Central Valley 24, Mead 8 (highlights in video): Luke Abshire threw for two incredible touchdowns tonight, and we caught both on camera. Abshire connected with Justin Finn for 163 of the quarterback’s 284 passing yards.

Chelan 33, Quincy 7

Colfax 42, Reardan 19

Davenport 42, Chewelah 18 (highlights in video): Marcus Delafield threw for ran for four touchdowns and the Gorillas advanced to 7-1 on the season.

Freeman 34, Brewster 10 (highlights in video): Kanoa Rogan took the second play from the line of scrimmage in for a touchdown for the Scotties. They then were held scoreless until they scored on their final three possessions of the half in which Boen Phelps threw for all three touchdowns.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 14 (highlights in video): Ryan McKenna rushed for five touchdowns, while Kruz Wheeler returned a fumble for a touchdown, as well as the Bullpups remain undefeated.

Lake Roosevelt 15, Manson 6

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 3 (highlights in video): Lewis and Clark scored one touchdown in the first and one touchdown in the third and that was enough to beat the Blackhawks.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Asotin 0 (highlights in video): Lind-Ritzville/Sprague claimed the Northeast 2B title with their shutout. Brody Bones had a 67-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.

Moses Lake 33, Davis 21

Odessa 66, Republic 16

Okanogan 49, Tonasket 7

Omak 45, Cashmere 42

Pomeroy 74, Yakama Tribal 0

Riverside 21, Colville 0

Selah 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6

Selkirk 30, Northport 12

Walla Walla 45, Ridgeline 0 (highlights in video)

Wellpinit 52, Inchelium 0

West Valley (Spokane) 28, Clarkston 14 (highlights in video): West Valley secured the win with one of the craziest plays of the year as the Eagles kicked a field goal, only to get it blocked, but since Clarkston touched the ball, it was a live. West Valley’s Tommy Price picked up the ball and took it in for six. That sealed the game as it was 21-14 before that.

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Coeur d'Alene 38, Lewiston 7 (highlights in video): The Vikings offense was led by Isaiah Griffin who provided two touchdowns catches enroute to a 38-7 win. The win forces a three-way tie atop the 5A Inland Empire League between Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, and Post Falls.

Genesee 24, Kendrick 22

Kellogg 50, Priest River 16

Kootenai 52, Mullan/St. Regis 26 (highlights in video): Mullan kept its perfect record intact improving to 8-0 on the season topping Kootenai 52-26. Running back Luke Trogden carried the offense in the first half with a pair of long touchdown runs, with the 2nd putting the Tigers up 28-6 where they coasted to the win.

Lapwai 58, Potlatch 32

Melba 26, Grangeville 7

Post Falls 35, Lake City 13 (highlights in video):

Prairie 58, Troy 16

Sandpoint 37, Lakeland 10 (highlights in video): Sandpoint quarterback Parker Pettit ran for two touchdowns, including a 47-yard scamper, to secure a 4A IEL title. Lakeland’s lone touchdown came from an 80-yard run from John Cornish.