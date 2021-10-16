2 the Turf: October 15

Friday featured one of the biggest rivalries in the area, an upset of a perennial power, and a small school matchup of two undefeated teams.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCORES

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Wellpinit 6

Brewster 51, Manson 8

Colfax 30, Chewelah 27

Connell 28, Wahluke 13

Davenport 49, Kettle Falls 8

Deer Park 14, Colville 8

East Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 24

Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0 (Coach'd Up): Freeman scored five touchdowns in the first have and cruised to a 5-1 record.

Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7 (highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep started slow as they were only up 3-0 after the first quarter. They scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the second quarter though and it was smooth sailing from there for the undefeated Bullpups.

Lake Roosevelt 41, Tonasket 16

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Reardan 7

Liberty 40, Northwest Christian 20 (highlights in video): Jake Jeske had the hit that literally knocked the spit out of a players' mouth. He also hauled in a touchdown while KREM was there.

Mt. Spokane 38, Mead 24 (highlights in video): Mt. Spokane and Mead were tied at 24 in the fourth quarter before Kellen Flanigan hit a wide open Blake Speer on a moonshot to make it 31-24. Jerad Dotson had the game-clinching pick for the Wildcats that eventually turned into the game's final touchdown.

Omak 28, Quincy 14

Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44

University 40, Ferris 6 (highlights in video): U High went up 8-0 with a unique two-point conversion formation and never looked back. Dayton Thompson also returned a kick for a touchdown.

West Valley (Spokane) 21, Ridgeline 20 (highlights in video): Wide receiver Grady Walker hauled in two touchdowns as 2A West Valley hung on to beat 4A Ridgeline.

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Bonners Ferry 41, Priest River 0

Clearwater Valley 48, Troy 14

Post Falls 32, Coeur d'Alene 27 (highlights in video): The Post Falls Trojans brought Coeur d’Alene’s six game winning streak to an end as wide receiver Zachary Clark had an incredible catch to set up the Trojans' game-winning touchdown. Coeur d'Alene got in the redzone for the final play of the game but could not come up with TD.

Kendrick 70, Deary 0

Lewiston 35, Lake City 28 (highlights in video): Lewiston held off Lake City for the final seven minutes of the game.

Potlatch 44, Kamiah 22

Sandpoint 41, Moscow 6 (highlights in video): Sandpoint's Jack Zimmerman had a pick six to start this game off and it was all downhill from their for Moscow.