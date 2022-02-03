Washington state tournament basketball scores and highlights: Day One

Several local teams saw success at the 2A and 1A state tournaments in Yakima, while Gonzaga Prep moved on in Tacoma.

WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



4A STATE TOURNAMENT



Gonzaga Prep 63, Federal Way 49 (highlights in video): Federal Way cut Gonzaga Prep’s lead to just four in the third quarter, but then Prep went on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Oregon State bound Jayden Stevens led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Bullpups will take on #2 seeded Curtis on Thursday at 9 PM.

Kamiakin 77, Central Valley 71





3A STATE TOURNAMENT



Rainier Beach 58, Ferris 45

1A STATE TOURNAMENT



Freeman 58, King's Way Christian School 41 (highlights in video): Four Scotties players scored in double figures as Freeman put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring King’s Christian 22-9 in that frame. Freeman will play #4 Life Christian on Thursday at 12:15.



Quincy 69, Blaine 51 (highlights in video): Treyvaughn Bierlink lit the Borderites up as he had 31 points in the contest and either scored or assisted on every bucket during an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Quincy will play #2 seeded Lynden Christian Thursday at 2.

2B STATE TOURNAMENT

Lake Roosevelt 62, Coupeville 53 (highlights in video): Coupeville cut Lake Roosevelt’s lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders went on a 9-0 run and put the game away. There’ll be an all local matchup in the 2B quarters on Thursday as Lake Roosevelt takes on Liberty at 9 PM.

Morton/White Pass 67, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 50



1B STATE TOURNAMENT



DeSales 75, Wellpinit 53





WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A STATE TOURNAMENT



Emerald Ridge 44, Moses Lake 34

2A STATE TOURNAMENT



West Valley (Spokane) 56, Tumwater 52 (highlights in video): The West Valley girls with a big upset on day one of the 2A Tournament as they took down top-seeded Tumwater. Aliyah Henry had 17 while Chole DeHaro had 16. DeHaro also hit a huge three to lift West Valley over Tumwater in the final minute and a half. The Eagles never trailed again. West Valley will play #2 seeded Ellensburg on Thursday at 2.





1A STATE TOURNAMENT



Colville 39, La Center 26 (highlights in video): Colville would hold La Center to just ten first half points and the Crimson Hawks would control the game from there on out. A 6-0 run in the final minute of the first half also aided their chances in winning. Colville will take on #1 seeded Lynden Christian on Thursday at 5:30.



Freeman 43, King's 40, OT (highlights in video): The Freeman girls trailed by seven points at one point in the third quarter but came out on top in overtime over King’s. Jaycee Goldsmith had a near double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Freeman will play #4 Montesano on Thursday at 3:45.

2B STATE TOURNAMENT



Lake Roosevelt 63, Rainier 43 (highlights in video): The Raiders raced out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. It will be an all local matchup on Thursday at 9 AM as Lake Roosevelt and Okanogan will battle for a spot in the semis.



1B STATE TOURNAMENT

Wilbur-Creston 63, Cusick 58 (highlights in video): Cusick cut Wilbur-Creston-Keller’s lead to just one point with just over a minute to go, but WCK would answer on the next possession with a Callie Haden bucket. WCK will play #3 seed Neah Bay on Thursday at 7:15.