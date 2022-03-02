State B basketball returns to Spokane: Need to Know

The State B Basketball Tournament tips off in Spokane on Wednesday for four days of high school games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The State B Basketball Tournament returns to Spokane Arena on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

The March 2020 tournament was one of the final big events in Spokane before the state enacted COVID restrictions. The tournament was canceled in 2021.

For fans going to the games, masks will be required for all guests age 5 and older per the state mask mandate. Tickets are available as a single-day pass, 3-day pass, or 4-day pass.

Here is the ticket information from TicketsWest:

4 Day Tournament Pass (Wednesday - Saturday)



Adult - $50.00 / Student, Senior and Military - $39.00

3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) - This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm



Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00

Single Day - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday



Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00

Single Day - Saturday



Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00

Discount Information



Student: Children 5-11; 12 and over with vaild ASB card

Military: Active duty and retired with proper Military ID (does not include family members)

Senior: Ages 62 and over

Children under the age of 5 are admitted free

Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 2

Girls 2B

9:00 am #11 Rainier vs #6 Lake Roosevelt

10:30 am #10 Wahkiakum vs #2 Warden

12:15 pm #12 Mabton vs #5 Raymond

2:00 pm #9 Adna vs #8 Chief Leschi

Boys 2B

3:45 pm #11 Toutle Lake vs #6 Napavine

5:30 pm #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #7 Adna

7:15 pm #13 Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs #5 Morton-White Pass

9:00 pm #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #8 Coupeville

Boys 1B

9:00 am #11 Naselle vs #3 Northwest Yeshiva

10:30 am #10 Mount Vernon Christian vs #7 Lummi Nation

12:15pm #12 Crosspoint vs #5 Sunnyside Christian

2:00 pm #9 Wellpinit vs #8 DeSales

Girls 1B

3:45 pm #11 Waterville-Mansfield vs #6 Mossyrock

5:30 pm #15 Evergreen Lutheran vs #7 Wellpinit

7:15 pm #13 Cusick vs #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller

9:00 pm #16 Willapa Valley vs #8 Pomeroy

Click here for the complete WIAA schedule.