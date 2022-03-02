x
State B basketball returns to Spokane: Need to Know

The State B Basketball Tournament tips off in Spokane on Wednesday for four days of high school games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The State B Basketball Tournament returns to Spokane Arena on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

The March 2020 tournament was one of the final big events in Spokane before the state enacted COVID restrictions. The tournament was canceled in 2021.

For fans going to the games, masks will be required for all guests age 5 and older per the state mask mandate. Tickets are available as a single-day pass, 3-day pass, or 4-day pass.

Here is the ticket information from TicketsWest:

4 Day Tournament Pass (Wednesday - Saturday)

  • Adult - $50.00 / Student, Senior and Military - $39.00

3 Day Tournament Pass (Thursday - Saturday) - This pass can only be purchased on Thursday from 6:00am until 11:00pm

  • Adult - $38.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $30.00

Single Day - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

  • Adult - $15.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $12.00

Single Day - Saturday

  • Adult - $16.00 / Student, Senior, and Military - $13.00

Discount Information

  • Student: Children 5-11; 12 and over with vaild ASB card
  • Military: Active duty and retired with proper Military ID (does not include family members)
  • Senior: Ages 62 and over
  • Children under the age of 5 are admitted free

Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 2

Girls 2B

  • 9:00 am #11 Rainier vs #6 Lake Roosevelt
  • 10:30 am #10 Wahkiakum vs #2 Warden
  • 12:15 pm #12 Mabton vs #5 Raymond
  • 2:00 pm #9 Adna vs #8 Chief Leschi

Boys 2B

  • 3:45 pm #11 Toutle Lake vs #6 Napavine
  • 5:30 pm #10 Columbia (Burbank) vs #7 Adna
  • 7:15 pm #13 Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs #5 Morton-White Pass
  • 9:00 pm #9 Lake Roosevelt vs #8 Coupeville

Boys 1B

  • 9:00 am #11 Naselle vs #3 Northwest Yeshiva
  • 10:30 am #10 Mount Vernon Christian vs #7 Lummi Nation
  • 12:15pm #12 Crosspoint vs #5 Sunnyside Christian
  • 2:00 pm #9 Wellpinit vs #8 DeSales

Girls 1B

  • 3:45 pm #11 Waterville-Mansfield vs #6 Mossyrock
  • 5:30 pm #15 Evergreen Lutheran vs #7 Wellpinit
  • 7:15 pm #13 Cusick vs #4 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
  • 9:00 pm #16 Willapa Valley vs #8 Pomeroy

Click here for the complete WIAA schedule.

