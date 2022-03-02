Gonzaga's Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Year, Holmgren wins two awards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has been named the Player of the Year for the West Coast Conference. Fellow Bulldog, Chet Holmgren won Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.
Timme, a junior forward for the Zags, has averaged 17.6 points per game this season. He is one of the 10 candidates for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, and also the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List.
Holmgren has had a standout Freshman season. He tied the WCC record with 3.7 blocks per game. For the full season he is averaging nearly 3.6 blocks per game, fourth best in the nation. Holmgren also leads the WCC with 9.7 rebounds per game, and is eighth in the WCC in scoring, with 14.4 points per game. Holmgren is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Timme and Holmgren also earned All-WCC first team honors, along with Gonzaga senior guard Andrew Nembhard. Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther earned honorable mention selections.
Holmgren and Zags guard Nolan Hickman were named to the All-WCC freshman team.
2021-22 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Major Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s
Newcomer of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Sixth Man of the Year: Tommy Kuhse, Saint Mary’s
Defensive Player of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
2021-22 All-WCC Men’s Basketball First Team
Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU
Jamaree Bouyea Gr. G San Francisco
Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga
Tommy Kuhse Gr. G Saint Mary’s
Yauhen Massalski Gr. F San Francisco
Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga
Matthias Tass Sr. F/C Saint Mary’s
Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic Sr. F Santa Clara
Jalen Williams Jr. G Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Second Team
Alex Ducas Jr. G/F Saint Mary’s
Logan Johnson Sr. G Saint Mary’s
Keshawn Justice Sr. F Santa Clara
Tyler Robertson So. G/F Portland
Eli Scott Gr. G/F LMU
Khalil Shabazz Sr. G San Francisco
2021-22 WCC Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific; Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga; Marcellus Earlington, San Diego; Julian Strawther, Gonzaga; Moses Wood, Portland
2021-22 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Freshman Team
Nolan Hickman G Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren F Gonzaga
Maxwell Lewis F Pepperdine
Houston Mallette G Pepperdine
Wayne McKinney III G San Diego
Mike Mitchell Jr. G Pepperdine
Fousseyni Traore F BYU