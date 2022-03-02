Post Falls Native Melody Kempton one of three Zags named All-WCC

Gonzaga women's basketball players Melody Kempton, Kayleigh Truong, and Yvonne Ejim were honored with WCC awards.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three players on the Gonzaga women’s basketball team were honored with awards from the West Coast Conference on Wednesday, including Post Falls native Melody Kempton.

Gonzaga sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim was named the Sixth Woman of the Year along with being selected to the All-WCC Second Team. Ejim is averaging 9.9 points per game this season and 5.4 rebounds per game. She also leads the Bulldogs with 44 steals.

Senior forward Melody Kempton and junior guard Kayleigh Truong were both named to the All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team.

This is Kempton’s second year in a row on the All-WCC team. She currently leads the Zags with an average of 10.9 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

Truong has earned All-WCC honors for the past three years, including an honorable mention last year and All-Freshman two season ago. Truong is averaging 10.9 points per game along with 3.7 assists.

"I really enjoy coaching our players," head coach Lisa Fortier said in a statement provided by Gonzaga University. "We have a group of women who focus more on team success than individual awards. That being said, Melody, Kayleigh and Yvonne have made great contributions to our team this year and the recognition from the conference is well deserved."

2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Major Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, BYU

Coach of the Year: Jeff Judkins, BYU

Newcomer of the Year: Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary's

Sixth Woman of the Year: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Defensive Player of the Year: Jordyn Edwards, San Diego





2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball First Team

Ali Bamberger So. F Saint Mary's

Alex Fowler So. F Portland

Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU

Lauren Gustin So. F BYU

Paisley Harding Sr. G BYU

Sydney Hunter Gr. G San Diego

Melody Kempton Sr. F Gonzaga

Ioanna Krimili So. G San Francisco

Kayleigh Truong Jr. G Gonzaga

Lindsey VanAllen Sr. G Santa Clara





2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Second Team

Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland

Kennedy Dickie Jr. F San Francisco

Yvonne Ejim So. F Gonzaga

Ariel Johnson Sr. G LMU

Taycee Wedin Sr. G Saint Mary's

Merle Wiehl Sr. F Santa Clara

2021-22 WCC Women's Basketball Honorable Mention Selections

Lucy Cochrane, Portland; Jordyn Edwards, San Diego; Tegan Graham, BYU; Madeline Holland, Saint Mary's; Anaya James, Pacific

2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Freshman Team