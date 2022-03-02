Post Falls Native Melody Kempton one of three Zags named All-WCC

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three players on the Gonzaga women’s basketball team were honored with awards from the West Coast Conference on Wednesday, including Post Falls native Melody Kempton.
Gonzaga sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim was named the Sixth Woman of the Year along with being selected to the All-WCC Second Team. Ejim is averaging 9.9 points per game this season and 5.4 rebounds per game. She also leads the Bulldogs with 44 steals.
Senior forward Melody Kempton and junior guard Kayleigh Truong were both named to the All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team.
This is Kempton’s second year in a row on the All-WCC team. She currently leads the Zags with an average of 10.9 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.
Truong has earned All-WCC honors for the past three years, including an honorable mention last year and All-Freshman two season ago. Truong is averaging 10.9 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
"I really enjoy coaching our players," head coach Lisa Fortier said in a statement provided by Gonzaga University. "We have a group of women who focus more on team success than individual awards. That being said, Melody, Kayleigh and Yvonne have made great contributions to our team this year and the recognition from the conference is well deserved."
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Major Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, BYU
Coach of the Year: Jeff Judkins, BYU
Newcomer of the Year: Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary's
Sixth Woman of the Year: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Defensive Player of the Year: Jordyn Edwards, San Diego
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball First Team
Ali Bamberger So. F Saint Mary's
Alex Fowler So. F Portland
Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU
Lauren Gustin So. F BYU
Paisley Harding Sr. G BYU
Sydney Hunter Gr. G San Diego
Melody Kempton Sr. F Gonzaga
Ioanna Krimili So. G San Francisco
Kayleigh Truong Jr. G Gonzaga
Lindsey VanAllen Sr. G Santa Clara
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Second Team
Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland
Kennedy Dickie Jr. F San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim So. F Gonzaga
Ariel Johnson Sr. G LMU
Taycee Wedin Sr. G Saint Mary's
Merle Wiehl Sr. F Santa Clara
2021-22 WCC Women's Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Lucy Cochrane, Portland; Jordyn Edwards, San Diego; Tegan Graham, BYU; Madeline Holland, Saint Mary's; Anaya James, Pacific
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Freshman Team
Elizabeth Elliott C Pacific
Anaya James G Pacific
Claudia Langarita F San Francisco
Makena Mastora G Saint Mary's
Ally Stedman G Pepperdine