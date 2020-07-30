x
GSL decides to not play alternate sports seasons in the fall, moved to spring

Thw WIAA announced yesterday that schools could play cross country and slowpitch softball in the fall or spring. Championships will be in the spring.
Credit: Greater Spokane League

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greater Spokane League will not have sports this fall.

The GSL's district director Herb Rochtford told KREM 2 on Wednesday they will not compete in alternate seasons in the fall for cross country, slowpitch softball due to coronavirus.

These were the remaining two scheduled sports in the fall for the league.

The decision is still pending approval from the WIAA/District 8 Board,

The WIAA announced on Tuesday that cross country and slowpitch softball were alternate seasons. Schools could choose to play them in the fall, but championships would be moved to the spring.

